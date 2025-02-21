Matlock season 1 episode 13 spoilers: Alfie at work?

Next week Matlock season 1 episode 13 is coming to CBS and honestly, we don’t quite know how you pick up where the episode this week left off.

After all, that conversation between Matty and Edwin is as intense as any that we have seen all season, as she questioned at length whether or not he blames her for Ellie’s death. His response? “Sometimes.” That is going to be a hard statement to walk back, and something that is going to be difficult for them to deal with in general.

Of course, we wondered if the Matlock season 1 episode 13 promo was going to give us a better sense of what lies ahead almost immediately. Did that happen? Not so much. Instead, a big part of what we got here was a promo that focused almost exclusive on Alfie being a larger part of the workplace — which seems like a little bit of a risk, no? Yet, he has shown himself to be very useful and astute despite being so young.

The unfortunate thing here is that there is no episode 13 synopsis out there. We do think that the conversation between Edwin and Matty is going to be one of those things that does rear its head again, and you really just have to be prepared for it to turn up around a random corner and be hugely important. We do think that we’re going to get at least some closure to the main storyline this season, but are we going to get total closure? Well, that’s just one of those things that feels almost impossible to have a clear answer to at this point.

In the end, we just hope that there is this mixture of drama with lighthearted moments — and of course that there will be more chances for Kathy Bates to deliver like she did tonight!

What do you most want to see moving into Matlock season 1 episode 13 next week?

