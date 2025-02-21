Dexter: Original Sin finale ratings boost season 2 odds

We know that at the time of this writing, there is no official renewal for Dexter: Original Sin season 2 at Showtime. Yet, we do tend to think that there is evidence all over the place that it is coming.

After all, for more of it, you do not have to look any further than some of the ratings info that is out via Showtime. So, what are we looking at here?

Well, without further ado, let’s get into some of the numbers. According to a report that is coming in now from Deadline, the recent finale was the “most-streamed” episode of the series on Paramount+ with Showtime, up about 30% from the premiere — which also drew some impressive numbers. We tend to think that a lot of this is a direct result of positive reception for the show, plus an increasingly large amount of people discovering it as the season went along. It proved to be great fun, and it does feel like a season 2 is going to eventually be announced.

If you are wondering what in the world the show is waiting for at this point, the only answer we can offer is that it is tied to some extent to what is going on with Dexter: Resurrection currently in production. For the immediate future, we do tend to think that this show is going to be the top priority, but we would not be shocked in the event that something more is announced over the next several months. It only benefits Showtime to try and get more episodes out there in the near future. It is a great way to counteract a lot of the other series that have these really long waits of around two or three years between seasons.

