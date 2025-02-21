The Amazing Race 37 promo hypes ‘season of surprises’

The more teases that we keep on getting at this point for The Amazing Race 37 at CBS, the more one thing is clear — the show really wants you to be surprised by some of what is coming!

If you head over to Us Weekly now, you can see a preview for what is being called already the “season of surprises.” Within this, you imagine that you are going to have a chance to see a lot of crazy challenges that tests the teams in an array of locations. It feels like a lot of what we’re seeing here is Asia-centric and honestly, we don’t quite mind! A lot of last season was spent in Latin America and this should be a change of pace.

This particular preview also does a good job of hyping up a lot of the major first-time events that are going to be coming up within the race. Some of them will be brought about by things like the Fork in the Road, which will cause teams to have to contemplate different paths to the pit stop.

Speaking further to the publication, here is a little more of what host Phil Keoghan had to say:

“Amazing Race is always a season of surprises because literally every time they read a clue, they never know what is happening, where they’re going, what they’re doing. But this season we decided that we would make the surprises, maybe a little more jaw-dropping than before … Like every single episode has something unique and different about it.”

One thing that we know is different already? More teams! You are going to see a greater concentration of people this time around … but that also does mean more eliminations at the same time.

What do you most want to see moving into The Amazing Race 37 when it airs?

