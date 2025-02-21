1923 season 2 spoilers: Who is facing a ‘darker’ story?

In a couple of days you are going to have a chance to check out the 1923 season 2 premiere — so what is going to stand out with it?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that the stakes are sky-high for plenty of reasons, starting with the fact that Jacob and Cara are doing whatever they can to save the ranch in Montana. They are clearly successful based on where this story, but what is the cost of it?

Meanwhile, while all of this is going on, we know already that there is this epic globe-trotting storyline happening with Spencer and Alexandra at the center of it. Are they going to be able to reunite after so much time away? It feels like one of those situations that we want to be hopeful about, but a lot of that is due to our feeling that they could be John Dutton’s direct answers. That, alas, has not actually been confirmed.

Want to know a little bit more now on what’s to come? Then check out what Julia Schlaepfer had to say on the subject to Screen Rant:

There’s a darker quality to the season for everyone. Everyone’s really in survival mode, so the adventures that she finds herself on are less romantic and less about this love story, and they’re more about fighting to return to that love. It is a tough season, but it is an epic one, for sure.

Given that this is the final season, one way or another there will be closure and a lot of key questions are going to be answered. As for whether or not they are answered in the way in which everyone wants, that remains the mystery — at least for the time being.

