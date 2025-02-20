Is Harry Lawtey leaving Industry ahead of season 4?

We know that there are going to be a lot of fireworks and interesting characters in Industry season 4. However, is Harry Lawtey gone?

Here is where things get interesting, and perhaps really sad if you loved the character of Robert on the show. According to a new report from Deadline, the cast members coming on board the new season include Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Ken Leung, Sagar Radia, Kit Harington, and Miriam Petche. Lawtey is not there, and that is a troubling sign. There is not a lot of the chatter about a potential reason for the exit, but we imagine that something more could come out in due time. Another possibility here is that Harry is going to be appear, but not in some sort of regular capacity.

If it is any consolation, the aforementioned report does note that Kit Harington will be back for the fourth season as Henry Muck. Meanwhile, The Handmaid’s Tale actor Max Minghella has joined the case in the role of Whitney Halberstram, described as “the CFO and Founder of Tender, a payment processor entering a growth phase.” That’s hardly the most interesting description for a character we’ve ever seen and yet somehow, this show has routinely done a great job of getting you really invested in these sort of stories even if the jobs themselves do not always feel that excited.

Filming for Industry season 4 is going to kick off in March, and everything seems stable for the show to come back at some point next year. This show has become an essential part of the HBO lineup and even if it started as an under-the-radar series once upon a time, it no longer is the case here at all.

