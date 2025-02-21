NCIS season 22 episode 14: Jimmy’s daughter finds money?

This week, CBS shared some of the first details that they have about NCIS season 22 episode 14. What stands out?

Well, for starters, this is going to be one of those stories that features family front and center, and that apparently includes Jimmy Palmer’s daughter. It has been some time since the character has been front and center for a story on the show, and how it comes about this time around could certainly surprise some people.

Below, you can see the full NCIS season 22 episode 13 synopsis with some other insight all about what lies ahead:

“Close to Home” – When Torres receives a text from Jimmy’s daughter who has discovered a large sum of money near the naval library, the team works together to investigate, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Who left all this money there? On the surface, our general feeling is that this is going to be tied in some way to some sort of secret trade; in other words, something that could be really sinister! The most important thing here is that you work to ensure that Victoria is safe. Almost everything else here can be addressed and looked at after time; there is not that much to be concerned about there.

In general, we’re always going to like episodes of NCIS that allow us to get to know the personal lives of the characters, and this could allow us to better check in on Jimmy. How is he doing? We know that he’s gone through a lot after all, and we don’t think that the breakup with Knight has been easy.

