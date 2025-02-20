The Couple Next Door season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Starz?

Following the big finale that takes place this week on Starz, is The Couple Next Door season 2 going to happen? Or, have we reached the end of the journey already?

With a lot of shows, we are pretty grateful that the answer to this question is pretty clear-cut. However, this one is a little bit complicated for a multitude of different reasons.

For the time being, though, here is where we can start: The Couple Next Door has actually been renewed already in the UK by Channel 4, and according to Deadline, Sam Palladio (Nashville), Annabel Scholey (The Split), Aggy K Adams (The Witcher), and Sendhil Ramamurthy (One Piece) are among the new leads. Hugh Dennis, meanwhile, will return. We are getting a largely new story, at least per the synopsis for the upcoming batch of episodes:

“Heart surgeon Charlotte Roberts (Scholey) and her husband, consultant anesthetist Jacob (Palladio) are a high-flying busy married couple. But things soon turn upside down when their mysterious new hospital colleague Mia (Adams) rents out the house next door.

“Working her way into Charlotte and Jacob’s confidence and eventually their bed, Mia also quickly befriends cul-de-sac outcast Alan (Dennis) whilst Charlotte has to handle the reappearance of past flame Leo (Ramamurthy). It’s not long before Mia’s past comes back to haunt her, leading Charlotte and Jacob to question who she really is, especially when patients at the hospital mysteriously start dying.”

In other words, things are going to get messy here fast…

As for America…

That’s where things are a little bit hazy. Starz has yet to commit to airing additional seasons, and we imagine that a lot of the appeal of the first season came down to having Outlander star Sam Heughan as a part of the cast. Our hope is that we will learn more in the coming months and if they opt to not pick up season 2, there is still a chance it could air elsewhere.

