Zero Day season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Netflix?

Following the big season 1 premiere today, is there a good chance that a Zero Day season 2 renewal will happen? Or, are we at the end of the road for the Netflix thriller?

Well, first and foremost, let’s start by recognizing that there are a lot of people who may not know this series is out there, despite there being a pretty exceptional cast led by Robert De Niro and Lizzy Caplan. It is a political thriller, and it is one that is looking to raise a lot of interesting question.

To get a better sense of what the show’s future will hold, check out the full logline below:

Zero Day asks the question on everyone’s mind — how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control? And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?

As for what the long-term future of the show could be…

Well, here is where we should note that from the get-go, Netflix is labeling this as a limited series with a defined beginning, middle, and end. This means that they are not beholden to bringing this show back. Could they still? 100% there is a reasonably good chance of that.

If there is a way in which it could still happen somehow, it is really tied to the show’s performance. We do think the star power will get people watching, but in what numbers? That total viewership is the thing that could tip the scales one way or another, but we will have to wait and see exactly what happens there.

