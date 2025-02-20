Found season 2 episode 14 spoilers: Sir’s ‘drastic measures’

After what you see tonight, rest assured that we are going to see Found season 2 episode 14 on NBC next week. There is a lot more drama ahead! Consider there being some major twists and turns, but also a chance to see a few personal changes for some of the characters as well.

So what is the title this time around? “Missing While Matched.” That makes us think that romance, at least in some sort of twisted way, is going to be a huge part of the story.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Below, you can check out the full Found season 2 episode 14 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

02/27/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : A 911 call tips M&A off to a young woman who has gone missing after a date. Lacey considers starting a new relationship. Sir takes drastic measures to capture Gabi’s attention. Margaret and Gabi investigate potential suspects in Jamie’s kidnapping. TV-14

So what else should you know?

Well, let’s just remind you that as of right now, there is no official season 3 renewal. If you want that to happen, our advice is to keep watching live and at the same time, recommend the show to all of your friends! Live viewership remains the most important measure, but streaming figures are very much important at the same time.

At the very least, we are confident here in saying that there is going to be enough story for there to be a third season. Isn’t that worthy of excitement? We do think there are probably going to be at least ten or fifteen more twists before the season is over — maybe we are exaggerating here but at the same time, this is a show that wants to keep your heart pounding.

What do you most want to see moving into Found season 2 episode 14 when it arrives?

Do you also think that the odds are good for a season 3 to happen? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







