Is Dexter: Original Sin new tonight on Showtime? Season 2 talk

Is Dexter: Original Sin new tonight on Showtime? With the way the most recent installment wrapped up, we can’t blame anyone who is out there wanting more.

Unfortunately, this is where we have to share a little bit of the unfortunate news here: You are going to be waiting for a while. There is no new episode tonight, and last week served as the season 1 finale. There was no major cliffhanger that we saw at the end of that episode, but that does not mean that the show is over at all.

Based on where things currently stand, let’s just say that the odds of there being a second season of the series feel either sky-high or somewhat close to it. There’s no reason to think that Showtime will want to end the prequel anytime soon, especially when there are so many other directions that the story could go. There’s a lot of space between where we are now and the original; we know that at some point Harry is going to die. Meanwhile, Deb is eventually going to get through the police academy to become a part of Miami Metro.

While you wait for renewal news here…

Well, here is where we would remind you that there will be Dexter: Resurrection coming up this summer! The show starring Michael C. Hall has already started production, and it is going to follow up on the events of New Blood. Also, remember that Uma Thurman and Peter Dinklage are two of the high-profile additions to the cast, and who knows? There could still be more announcements coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

