Presumed Innocent season 2 premiere date: February update

Now that we are a good two-thirds of the way into the month of February, is more news all about Presumed Innocent season 2 on the horizon?

Well, we do tend to think the first thing we should go ahead and do here is state the obvious, and that is the simple fact that Apple TV+ would love nothing more than to have the crime thriller back in the near future. After all, there are so many reasons why all across the board, starting with the fact that the first season with Jake Gyllenhaal was enormously successful. They want the viewership, but they are also not interested in rushing things along.

After all, here is some of what we can say about where things stand at present. For starters, the second season is going to be all about an entirely different story than what we got the first go-around, and that means the streaming service needs to get a new cast and story together. If you needed a reminder as to why season 2 is most likely not coming out this year, this is it.

As for what we could learn this month or the months after, we’re really just hoping that a lead gets revealed — this is similar to True Detective in that once you get that part out of the way, a lot of the other pieces can start to fall into place. That includes the supporting characters and/or when filming is going to take place.

Our personal hope at present

We don’t have to make this super-complicated — we really just want a chance to see the second season at some point in 2026. Ideally, it makes sense for it to be the summer, but we say that mostly just because this is one of those thrillers well-suited for that time of year.

