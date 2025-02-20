Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 14: ‘The Grid Plan’

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a great chance to check out Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 14. So what more can we say about it now? “The Grid Plan” is the title for this hour and based on what we are hearing right now, it feels like this is going to be one that is particularly large in scale.

Why is that? A lot may just come down to setting and here, we’re going to see a crime take place right in the middle of Times Square. That will inevitably lead to a lot of media attention and at the same time, also a lot of problems. It is similar to a lot of other high-profile cases where you could run into a lot of people claiming that they are “helping” when in reality, they could be making your job so much more difficult.

Below, you can see the full Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 14 synopsis to get more insight on what lies ahead:

A Midwestern tourist is viciously attacked in Times Square; as the squad scours the area for clues, the victim takes the investigation into her own hands; a secret motive threatens to derail Carisi’s case.

So what more is coming on the other side of this story?

Well, not too much has been confirmed as of yet! We do at least know that there is a lot of great stuff that is coming in general the rest of the way, but NBC is keeping some of their cards close to the vest. Odds are, a little bit of that is going to change here in due time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

