Is Law & Order, SVU new tonight on NBC, February 20, 2025?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC, and is SVU going to be there to go along with it? As we get close to the end of February, we understand that there may be those who feel that there is another break coming. This is something, after all, that does tend to happen often around this time of the year!

Luckily, however, this is where we are present to say that you are going to be seeing new episodes of both of these shows in a matter of hours, and (as per usual) there will be some compelling stories that go along with it.

We’ll analyze everything that is coming in up in just a moment but before we do, let’s go ahead and share synopses for these episodes without further delay:

Law & Order season 24 episode 13, “In God We Trust” – 02/20/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : A young lawyer with a secret past is found dead. Price and Baxter debate the pros and cons of prison as a punishment vs. alternative justice options. TV-14

Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 13, “Extinguished” – 02/20/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Velasco teams up with a community security guard eager to prove his mettle to find a suspect in the assault of two teens. TV-14

Of these two episodes, we’re probably the most intrigued about SVU just because you’ve got someone who is so eager apparently to prove themselves — and yet, are they going to be able to? If nothing else, this should prove to be a good test for Velasco, and that means entertaining TV for us.

Beyond this…

We can also go ahead and say that there are more stories coming on February 27. We will have more news on that soon…

