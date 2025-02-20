The Traitors US season 3 episode 9: Kate Chastain on return

For the third straight season, you are going to have a chance to see The Traitors US feature Kate Chastain — so what will her role be this time around?

Well, for the first two seasons, the reality star was an active contestant in the game, albeit in different capacities. She did not win either time, but she certainly made a name for herself. Moving forward, you are going to see her featured in some capacity — though personally, we have a hard time seeing her as an active player. Why have her join this late in the game?

If you’ve seen the previews, then you have likely seen already some sort of chessboard-themed game. Meanwhile, both Kate and fellow alum Parvati Shallow are present wearing elaborate black-or-white ensembles. All of this is likely linked, and is probably just a way to get some longtime fans excited about what all could be coming.

Of course, Kate could not say all that much about the road ahead in a statement to People Magazine — but she did help generate some hype:

“I just can’t seem to stay away from Scotland — three seasons in, and The Traitors still keeps me coming back for more … Let’s just say, by now, I know exactly what it takes to survive in that castle, but whether I’ll be plotting or just enjoying the chaos, you’ll have to watch and see.”

Really, we are down with bringing back contestants in this capacity for the camp of it all, if nothing else. Also, remember that The Traitors US has lost a lot of fan-favorite contestants as of late and if this keeps people watching, it is pretty darn hard to be upset about that idea in general.

