Reacher season 3 spoilers: Alan Ritchson on premiere action

The Reacher season 3 premiere is at this point right around the corner, and go ahead and know this about it: You are going to see the cast and crew hit the ground running.

We know that this is one of those shows that can be funny and on occasion, there are some emotional moments; yet, at the same time, it is also one that is centered around action most of the time. Make no mistake that the fight scenes are one of the reasons why it is so popular, and the producers are not straying from that. As a matter of fact, you will get into the action earlier than ever!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Reacher coverage!

In speaking about all of this further right now to TVLine, here is what star Alan Ritchson had to say about the way the show kicks off:

“In other seasons, there was a slow, patient unraveling of the world, and the problem that he’s sent to solve … But in Season 3, we drop you right into the middle of the action, and you sort of just have to try to keep up.

“We haven’t done that yet [on the show], and it makes for a really fun season.”

If you have not seen a lot of the teases for this season of Reacher yet, it does have more in common with season 1 than it does season 2, namely in that the title character is going to have to go it alone a lot of the time. This means more of him improvising and using almost every skill at his disposal. While it is true that you will see Maria Sten turn up as Neagley at times, how much she appears remains to be seen. There is a spin-off coming up focusing largely on that character, and we’re glad that she at least has a presence here to better set the stage for that.

Related – Go ahead and learn even more about the Reacher – Neagley spin-off right now

What are you the most eager to see entering Reacher season 3?

Share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some more updates you do not want to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







