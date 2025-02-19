The Last of Us season 2 premiere date official at HBO

If you have found yourself ready and eager to see The Last of Us season 2 arrive on HBO, here is where we come to you with great news!

Today, the folks at the network officially confirmed that on Sunday, April 13, the hit video-game adaptation will be back with what we assume will be a thoroughly eventful and emotional second chapter. Here is where we do remind you that even though there are only two games in the series, this is not going to be the final season most likely of the show; a season 3 is a foregone conclusion, and a lot of early hints suggest that HBO would like for it to last for one more beyond that.

If you have seen some of the previews for the season already, then you know we are lucky at a story that will look and feel in some ways different from the first chapter. Isn’t what a time jump brings? The synopsis for season 2 below serves as a reminder:

Five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.

We know that Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby is one of the most notable additions for the new season, but there are several who could end up playing a huge part within this overall post-apocalyptic landscape. We hesitate to say too much here for those unfamiliar with the games, but let’s just say that even though so much time has passed, there are still events from season 1 that could still loom large.

