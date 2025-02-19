Yellowjackets season 3 spoilers: More answers are ahead!

While you do wait to check out Yellowjackets season 3 episode 3 a little bit later in the week, why not discuss answers? Or, at the very least, the hope to get some answers?

We’ve said this a number of times over the years, but it would be a huge surprise if there is closure to every single thing under the sun this season. The producers had an original plan to keep this going for a couple more seasons; Showtime does have a big say in that, but we definitely don’t think this is the final chapter of this story.

If nothing else, we can at least say this: You are going to learn a considerable amount about the show’s mysteries before things are over. In a new interview with Collider, here is some of what Sophie Nélisse (who plays young Shauna) had to say on the subject:

And I think a lot of the fan theories will finally be answered. A lot of the questions that have been pending.

Of course, of the larger questions we’ve got is what else happened to the survivors out there, and it does feel like we’ll dive deep into all of that before the season is over. The producers have shown us briefly another time period after the team leaves the wilderness, so that could also be something that is explored more down the road.

First and foremost, though, we do realize that there are a couple of primary things that episode 3 needs to tackle. First and foremost, we need to know more about what’s going to happen with Mari and Coach! Also, does that kiss between Shauna and Melissa turn into something greater?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

