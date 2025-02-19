Dexter: Resurrection season 1: Could Tanya Martin appear?

There are a few months to go until Dexter: Resurrection arrives on Showtime, and that does give us a chance to discuss some various ideas! For the same of this article, we really do want to venture off the beaten path here and talk about how the past for Dexter Morgan could end up colliding with his present in an unexpected way.

To be more specific, why not discuss the possibility that Tanya Martin shows up on this show?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN reviews!

The first thing we do want to note here is that it would be a fun idea for the producers of the franchise to play with having Original Sin on before the return of Michael C. Hall. Within that show, we saw Sarah Michelle Gellar make her debut as the aforementioned Tanya, the head of forensics and Dexter’s mentor at Miami Metro. The future of the actress is unclear, as there is a Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival in the works and she was always billed as a “special guest star.”

With all of that said, there is nothing that says that Tanya has to die. At a certain point, she could leave Miami in the prequel and then eventually turn up in Dexter’s life decades later. She is easily young enough to still be out there on Dexter: Resurrection, so at this point, her return really comes down to whether or not there is a reason to bring her back that makes sense. The character would need to be recast, of course, to fit the time jump.

The only issue with such a return

Would it be too coincidental for them to reunite? You could easily argue that at this point, though at the same time, Dexter is heading to New York City and that’s the sort of place where anything is possible. It would be a little bit different if she turned up in a tiny town like Iron Lake.

Related – See some of the confirmed castings now for Dexter: Resurrection

Do you think that Tanya could make an appearance on Dexter: Resurrection?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







