Is Abbott Elementary new tonight on ABC, February 19, 2025?

Is Abbott Elementary new tonight on ABC? We know that we’ve been lucky to see a lot of the Quinta Brunson series already over the past few months. By virtue of that, it was inevitable that we would see a break at some point … right?

Well, this is where we do have to share the bad news that we are in a short hiatus week tonight. The teachers at Abbott have the week off when it comes to giving us a new story, but we’re still in luck — there is a lot more coming sooner rather than later! There are some new episodes coming on February 26 and March 5 that will each touch on some important stuff, while also hopefully making you laugh along the way.

Without further ado, check out what’s ahead on the next two Abbott Elementary episodes courtesy of the synopses below…

Season 4 episode 15, “100th Day of School” – During Abbott’s 100th day of school celebrations, Barbara receives a surprise from her daughter. Melissa, Jacob and Mr. Johnson join forces to conduct a search party.

Season 4 episode 16, “Books” – A debate over a controversial book leads Ava to remove it from the library, but some parents push for its return.

The latter of the two episodes is going to be more interesting when it comes to facilitating discussion, and for good reason. This is one of those shows that does a pretty brilliant job of covering current events without coming across as preachy as overly forceful. Often, the messages speak for themselves since the teachers are reasonable people trying to navigate a pretty tricky world.

One great thing to remember during this break

There is a season 5 coming! Not a lot of shows out there have the luxury of knowing that there is more coming this early in the game, so 100% it is worth celebrating here when it comes to Abbott Elementary.

