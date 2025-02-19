Bridgerton season 4 video: A small look at the story to come

As many of you may be aware at this point, we are unfortunately waiting until next year to see Bridgerton season 4 arrive on Netflix. Do we wish that we had a reasonable excuse for the long wait? Absolutely … but this is a show that has never worked like that.

What we’ve known for a while is that this season will be Benedict Bridgerton who gets the spotlight and with that, his own love story that is substantial and different from the romances of his past. We also know that his love interest will be Sophie Baek, played here by Yerin Ha. Along the way, we’ll hopefully get some updates on some romances from the past … and also perhaps a look ahead? A story for Francesca, after all, is still very much looming.

If you head over to the official Instagram now for the series, you can see what is a rather extensive look at what is to come, whether it be from the vantage point of costumes or characters. Sure, there are no MAJOR spoilers, but did you expect that at this point? It will be months before we get a lot of further story content on the season, and who can actually say something definite when it comes to premiere-date news?

For now, we’re just crossing our fingers and hoping that late winter / early spring 2026 is possible, and that we get some sort of renewal for season 5 in advance. If that happens, at least we will have some confidence that there won’t be an even longer gap between seasons.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

