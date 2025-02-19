Elsbeth season 2 episode 13 spoilers: Jordana Brewster to guest

The bad news when it comes to Elsbeth season 2 episode 13 is that you are going to be waiting a little while to see it. Yet, there is something to be excited about on the guest-star front! Jordana Brewster is going to be guest-starring as a “lifestyle consultant” who could easily end up becoming the killer … at least per what we tend to see on this show.

Of course, no matter who her character Chloe really is within this context, let’s just say that she and the title character are likely to butt heads.

Want to see some more insight? Then go ahead and check out the full Elsbeth season 2 episode 13 synopsis below:

“Tearjerker” – While investigating the death of a wealthy real estate developer, Elsbeth is led to the last person to see him alive, a lifestyle consultant named Chloe (Jordana Brewster) who is usually found on the arms of residents of New York City’s Billionaires’ Row, on the CBS Original series ELSBETH, Thursday, Feb. 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We certainly tend to think that Chloe’s status around billionaires could at least be important when it comes to the motive; as for everything else, though, we’ll just have to wait and see. We know that there is also a long-term storyline happening with this show and Milton Crawford, but that in itself does not mean that he is going to be mentioned at every possible twist or turn! We tend to think the show will be careful with deploying Michael Emerson.

