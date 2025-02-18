FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 13 spoilers: ‘Greek Tragedy’

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 13 is going to be coming to CBS next week, so what can you expect here?

Well, for starters, the title of “Greek Tragedy” could be interpreted in a number of different ways … at least without context. Now that we have said context, though, there are a few different things we can say about the story. This is a chance to see a high-profile case about killings around a sorority, where the Fugitive Task Force is going to have to act quickly. This is not the only storyline present here, but of course it is going to dominate in terms of a good chunk of the air time.

To get a few more details right now all about what you can expect to see, go ahead and check out the full FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 13 synopsis below:

“Greek Tragedy” – When two sorority sisters are found stabbed to death in their off-campus home, the Fugitive Task Force heads to Virginia to hunt down the suspect before more killings occur. Meanwhile, Hana agrees to meet with Ethan after he asks her for help with his latest troubles, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Feb. 25 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Given that there is probably a hiatus coming shortly after this story, let’s just hope that there is a lot of great stuff present here to keep people buzzing with excitement! Also, remember that if you love this show, be sure to watch it live. After all, the future for the series at CBS very-much remains unclear.

