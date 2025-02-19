The Hunting Party season 1 episode 4 promo: Is Bex in danger?

As you brace for The Hunting Party season 1 episode 4 on NBC next week, it appears we are getting something totally different from what we’ve had a chance to check out so far.

After all, what better time to raise the following question — how is Bex going to react when a criminal is perhaps experimenting on her? That appears to be something that the producers are playing around with entering “Dr. Ezekiel Malak.”

If you head over to the link here, you can see the latest The Hunting Party promo that gives us some insight into the doctor — he is a psychiatrist who ended up killing his own patients. Now that he has escaped from the Pit, is he back to practicing some of his old ways? Well, not entirely.

One of the big things to remember about this show is that they are demonstrating time and time again that you are not the same exact killer in a lot of ways after your time in that mysterious prison. We know that there may have been experiments done on them and in the case of Dr. Malak, he may be eager now to do some of his own on the outside world. This is where Melissa Roxburgh’s character may find herself in some danger.

What else adds to the danger right now? We tend to think that is rather simple: She can’t fully trust her own team! Odell is not being forthcoming about some of his own secrets, whereas with Hassani, he is busy trying to investigate them. Who really knows where Shane lands? There is more to him than meets the eye. Each episode has brought with it a twist, and we have a hard time thinking that is about to change.

