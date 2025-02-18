Deal or No Deal Island season 2 finale: A shocking ending ahead?

We are aware at this point that the Deal or No Deal Island season 2 finale is still weeks away, but why not continue to hype it up? After all, based on most of what we’ve heard about the rest of the season, things are going to continue to be intense.

What makes this season so exciting right now is that somehow, the three reality TV veterans in Parvati Shallow, David Genat, and Dr. Will Kirby are all still there. Sure, not a lot of people know that David is a reality TV veteran, but he’s still a clear and obvious target. These three all have a chance to really shake things up moving forward, and that’s without even mentioning all the CK craziness that has been going on the past two weeks.

While of course Parvati could not give away how the season ends in a recent interview with Parade, she certainly did enough to make us think there are plenty of fireworks still coming:

It gets hotter and hotter. From here, you think there’s drama. Now it gets really intense and wild. And the end of the game was a spiritual experience. It was the most mind-blowing experience of anything I’ve ever witnessed in my entire life. The end of this game, I’ve never seen anything like it in my history of television, ever competing on a show, watching a show or anything, I’ve never seen anything like what you will witness at the end of this season.

Remember that everyone on this show tends to be back for the endgame, so there is no spoiler that comes with Parvati being there. We do honestly think she at least has a chance of winning, mostly because she’s got a couple of good allies and beyond just that, she’s great at winning safety for herself.

