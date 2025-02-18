The White Lotus season 3 premiere scores big ratings win

Just in case you needed more evidence that The White Lotus is more popular than ever at HBO, we’ve got that for you here. After all, check out some of the latest numbers!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the season 3 premiere for the Mike White drama ended up posting 2.4 million viewers on Sunday. These numbers consist of viewers watching across multiple airings on the aforementioned network, plus streams over on Max. This is a substantial improvement from the 1.5 million people who watched the season 2 premiere.

Did the long layoff between seasons of The White Lotus help viewers to discover it? That is no doubt a factor here, but it is also one of many factors that are at play here. We also tend to think that the show benefits a lot from having a really loyal audience and also continually casting interesting people. Season 3, after all, has a lot of talent ranging from Leslie Bibb to Walton Goggins to Patrick Schwarzenegger to Lisa from Blackpink. You basically have people who represent a lot of different demographics coming together for some legitimately exciting hotel antics. This is definitely one of those shows that could go on for several more years if HBO wants it.

For the time being, we are at least happy to rejoice in the fact that The White Lotus has already been renewed for a season 4, and our hope there is that we’re going to be seeing the series appear in a snowy climate for the first time. Can you do a wintry season, or does it work as well when you don’t have people out in the tropical environments as much? Sure, they could be skiing or partaking in other activities, but does that really work for this show? We tend to think that this is some of the stuff that is inevitably being thought about at this point.

