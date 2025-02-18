Is High Potential new tonight on ABC, February 18, 2025?

Is High Potential new tonight on ABC? If you want more of the Kaitlin Olson series sooner rather than later, it is hard to blame you! This is a show that has brought great laughs and a number of surprises to the table, so why not try to have that continue?

Well, here is where we do have to come in here to share the bad news: This show is already over, at least for the time being. Last week was the season 1 finale and by virtue of that, we are now in the midst of a long hiatus. We are lucky to know that the show has already been renewed, so that takes a certain amount of the concern out of the equation for the future.

As for what the future specifically holds here, let’s just say that Morgan’s hands are going to be full given that she seems to have her Moriarty, someone played by none other than Grimm alum David Giuntoli. The second season could premiere as early as this fall, and we imagine that the major question with it is at this point rather simple: Are we going to be getting more than 13 episodes? We do tend to think there’s a challenge with High Potential doing more than this, largely due to the fact that Olson has another gig in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Those have to be balanced out if the intention is to keep doing both.

Fingers crossed that at least by the summer, there are at least some additional teases out there for what the future could be. Of course, we’re hoping for some interesting cases and beyond that, notable guest stars! Can we get some of her Sunny co-stars on here? We do think that there was an initial resistance to this to ensure that the two shows are not too similar, but that could change down the road.

