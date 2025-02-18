Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 2/18/25?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? We saw new episodes last week, so will that continue with FBI: International and also Most Wanted?

Of course, one of the things that we like to see with this franchise are solid runs of episodes, mostly because the start-and-stop nature of the schedule can get a little bit frustrating at times. This is where we luckily do have some good news to share, as there are new installments of all three of these shows in just a matter of hours!

As for what lies ahead here story-wise, the best thing that we can do is hand out more information all about what’s coming. Just check out the synopses below.

FBI season 7 episode 12, “Manhunt” – When the team’s sex trafficking sting operation goes sideways, they race to recover a human trafficking victim. Meanwhile, Maggie makes a connection with a 911 operator to help find the girl before she is whisked out of the city or worse, on FBI, Tuesday, Feb. 18 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 4 episode 12, “Blood Doesn’t Become Water” – The Fly Team leads an international manhunt when an American woman and her new husband flee from Baltimore to Istanbul with her young son after a heinous murder. Also, Vo partners up with Special Agent Riley Quinn (guest star Veronica St. Clair), who was not only sent to Budapest to work her first big case alongside The Fly Team but to also clandestinely investigate a member of the team, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Feb. 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 12, “68 Seconds” – Remy calls in the Fugitive Task Force after ex-girlfriend judge April Brooks is assaulted by a serial rapist. Meanwhile, Remy decides to take the next step in his relationship with Abby after her case in New York winds down, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Feb. 18 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The good news that we can share here is that there are also more installments coming on February 25, so consider that one more thing to be excited about.

