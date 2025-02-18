The Voice 27: Divighn auditions to ‘I Got You’ by James Brown

We absolutely anticipated that tonight’s The Voice 27 episode was going to start off with someone big. With that, we met Divighn, someone who decided to take on the incredible challenge of James Brown’s “I Got You” right away — which we very-much know is not the easiest song in the world to do. There is range to some of the vocals and, beyond that, a real performance style here, as well.

One of the things that we can say about him as a person is that he is really dynamic — he is the youngest of nine kids, and much of his family’s story is about survival. His mom sacrificed a lot in order to ensure that he could have success, and he has been at this musically for some time. He’s one of those stories that you almost instantly want to root for.

Divighn managed to get two different coaches to turn around for him in Michael Buble and Kelsea Ballerini and of the two, they each had compelling pitches. Michael on paper felt like the right choice, mostly because they each share similar tastes when it comes to refreshing and revitalizing old music.

In the end, this is exactly who the singer did choose, which immediately made Buble happy. After the audition, he noted that this is one of the first times in his coaching career that he has had someone on his team that he really classifies as a triple threat. He is a good dancer, and that’s something that could be incorporated into some other performances down the road.

At the very least, we know that we are going to see him moving forward in the Battle Rounds –and we’ll see what happens from here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

