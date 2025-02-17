Love is Blind season 8: Were there any cut engagements?

If you have watched Love is Blind over the years, then you may be aware of the fact that the Netflix show tends to offer only part of the story. There are more contestants and couples than who ends up making it into the final cut; this makes sense for this season, as there were some people at the Pods we barely ended up seeing at all.

Why not focus on everyone? Well, the answer to that is fairly simple: The producers are clearly going to choose to focus on the stories that they deem to be most interesting. That may not necessarily be what everyone likes, but it’s hard to judge it from the outside when we don’t have all of the footage.

As for how many engagements were cut this season, we do have a clear answer. In a new interview with Variety, creator Chris Coelen notes that there were two couples who were engaged that they were unable to follow. Meanwhile, he explained having so many episodes this season focused on the Pods:

It’s always how the edit works out. We film everything and then we go back and look at how we got there. We put the pieces together. As always, we’re trying to pick the stories that resonate and that we feel are worthy of telling because they lean into authenticity. When we first started making the show, the pods were a couple of episodes. People love the pods. It’s crazy to think about Season 1, Lauren and Cameron were doing the reveal at the end of episode 1. Looking back… that’s so fast! But there are real, intense, incredible love stories that unfold in really fascinating ways in the pods. There are unbelievable love triangles. When we first started making the show, we thought we didn’t have time to tell stories of love triangles. But we now embrace the fact that it’s incredibly emotional, dramatic, messy and aspirational…

We’re sure that there are some who want to get to the other side of the Pods sooner, but it is the thing that stands out about the show the most. It is similar to The Voice leaning in to the blind auditions in a certain way!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

