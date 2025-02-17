Reacher season 3 spoilers: Alan Ritchson on big Paulie fight

In just a matter of days from now, the Reacher season 3 premiere is going to arrive! Are you prepared for some electric action-packed moments?

Obviously, there are so many great things to be excited about moving forward here, really to the point where it is honestly hard to know where to start! First and foremost, this season is an adaptation of Lee Child’s Persuader, which we know is a favorite among many fans. It also feels a bit more similar stylistically to what we had in season 1, especially when it comes to the title character working more on his own.

From our vantage point, we are almost always going to be here for some of the big-time action sequences and here, that includes Alan Ritchson squaring off against Paulie, a potential antagonist played here by Olivier “The Dutch Giant” Richters. This guy is 7’2” and as big and buff as Reacher may be, he is no match physically for this guy.

So what was it like for Alan to actually film a fight scene? Let’s just say that it was not altogether easy. In a new interview with TVLine, the actor says that he is “happy” to never have to repeat some of the sequences, mostly because of how strong his co-star really was:

“We then get into the fights, and we design a bunch of stuff where he’ll just pick me up and throw me, against walls and beams and stuff, and it hurts … It hurts to get thrown by that dude, he is so strong. It was pretty real.”

We do really hope that there’s going to be a chance to see Reacher best him, but as so many of us know, it’s not going to happen in some straight-up fight. If Reacher is able to conquer him in any way, it is going to have to come about as a result of some sort of battle of wits.

