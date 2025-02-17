Paradise season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Preparing for chaos

In less than 24 hours you are going to have a chance to see Paradise season 1 episode 6 on Hulu. Are you ready for it?

Well, first and foremost here, let’s just note that this could very-well be when the story comes to a head. There are shockingly only three episodes left and we tend to think that in general, we’re going to see the story get crazy. Xavier now knows a considerable amount about what is happening and by virtue of that, he may try to act. If he thinks that Samantha could work to get Billy killed, isn’t it fair to say that she could take out some other people, as well?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further PARADISE videos!

Below, you can see the full Paradise season 1 episode 6 synopsis with more discussion on what is to come if you have not already:

Xavier and Robinson set their plans in motion while Sinatra works to preserve the status quo in Paradise.

So are Xavier and Robinson working together in order to ensure that Sinatra is stopped? That’s possible, but it may not be that simple. You can’t make too many assumptions about her right now, even if it’s clear to us that she is trying to keep some secrets about the outside world buried.

There are also a few interesting x-factors that you have to think about or at least consider at this point already. Take, for starters, what Gabriela’s real endgame is in Paradise, since she does seem to have a great deal of information on everyone. Then, you’ve got Presley with the tablet. Could she have taken out Cal? It may seem like a stretch but at the same exact time, this is a crazy world that has already been clearly established at this point.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Paradise as we prepare for the next episode

What do you most want to see moving into Paradise season 1 episode 6 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







