Suits LA spoilers: Any crossovers beyond Harvey Specter?

With the premiere of Suits LA coming to NBC this weekend, what better time is there to discuss crossovers? We know that Harvey Specter is going to be around for multiple episodes of the show, but what about everyone else?

Well, for the time being our message is pretty simple: Don’t hold your breath. Even though there is a good argument for more crossovers between the two shows, creator Aaron Korsh is clearly opting to be careful, at least for the first season.

Speaking in a new piece over at TV Insider, the executive producer gave a pretty clear argument for a limited number of crossovers:

“I wanted a chance for this show to live on its own … If we just end up bringing a parade of old characters back, I don’t think it is helpful for either [show].”

Of course, there is still a chance that you see another OG Suits person at some point and if not this season, then in possible future ones. There’s also a chance that some could be referenced. If you are going to bring Harvey into this show, can’t you argue that you mention Donna and where the two are in their lives?

As for why we are going to see Harvey in particular, he has a history with Ted Black (Stephen Amell) that dates back to when the latter was in New York City. This was a smart way to connect the shows, and maybe also find a way to let us know more about Ted’s past at the same time. We know that unraveling this is one of the big goals for this season in particular, alongside getting to meet the entire ensemble of characters.

