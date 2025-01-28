Suits LA spoilers: Gabriel Macht on Harvey Specter return

Leading up to the premiere of Suits LA next month on NBC, we have heard a handful of interesting things. First and foremost, Gabriel Macht will be back as Harvey! It is not a series-regular gig by any means, but this does allow the show a chance to be put further into the same world as the original. This sort of crossover is also likely something that the network wanted in order to ensure that people get excited for the new show — after all, a Harvey shout-out is in the trailer!

So what enticed the actor himself to come back and do this show? It is a good question, largely because Macht has steered clear of the public eye and done very little acting work since the end of the original show. Instead, he has prioritized traveling the world and spending time with his family.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

In a new interview with People Magazine, the actor discussed the reason for the return, and also the work he has been doing with Bear Fight Whiskey:

“I had very little interest in coming back to work as an actor right now, because I spent so much time [doing it] and this was my time to really raise my kids and to do this creative stuff, like Bear Fight … [The return works to] sort of pass the baton to Stephen [Amell] and the cast in L.A.”

Will other actors turn up from the original show?

We do tend to think that anything is possible, but we probably will not see them all immediately. After all, if you are the producers, you want a certain measure of believability here — the entire crew from the first Suits would not just be popping up right away.

Related – See more news right now on Suits LA, including the most-recent trailer for what is to come

What are you most eager to see when it comes to Harvey Specter on Suits LA?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







