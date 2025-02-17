Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 6: A Daniel Molloy Easter egg

We know that there have been Easter eggs aplenty through a lot of Mayfair Witches season 2 to a larger universe, and that included an Interview with the Vampire crossover with the character Felix.

Last night, we were able to add another one to the list with Daniel Molloy’s book, which was revealed by Sip to be in some measure of circulation. That suggests that the Alexandra Daddario series is taking place after season 2 of the vampire drama that aired last summer.

So why include that reference here? As it turns out, there is a pretty simple explanation for it. Just see what showrunner Esta Spalding had to say on the subject to TVLine:

“The timelines lined up and it just seemed like a great little Easter egg … To me, it’s super thrilling when these shows can touch on each other and feel like they’re pulling back and forth on the same string. The idea that the Talamasca is dealing with Albrecht going rogue on the same day that they’re dealing with Daniel’s manuscript circulating, trying to figure out what will happen when it’s out in the world, was really, really fun.”

Our general feeling at the moment is that this book will also be front and center for the upcoming Talamasca series, largely because the organization may be dealing with a certain amount of damage control. After all, if you are them, your goal most likely is to do whatever you can in order to ensure that a lot of the supernatural speculation is under control. You almost need to convince everyone that Daniel’s book is a work of fiction.

In the end, we’ll just have to wait and see if Daniel becomes a central figure, even behind the scenes, for the rest of the season…

What did you think about the overall events of Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 6?

