When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 8 video: Is everyone sick?

This weekend you are going to be seeing When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 8 on the air. Why next check out a promo?

Well, we knew in advance of the latest preview airing at Hallmark Channel that one of the bigger stories was going to be a play that Rosemary was putting out. What we were a little less aware of was the sort of problems that would come along with it. What are we speaking of in particular here? Think along the lines of a sickness that is finding a way to spread through a lot of Hope Valley, one that manages to sideline Lee, Bill, and a number of other characters.

You can watch the full promo for this episode over here, and given that the title here is “The Show Must Go On,” we tend to think that we’re going to be seeing Rosemary get super-creative in her efforts to make sure that when the dust settles, there is still an opportunity to deliver some radio entertainment. She boasts that there could be “thousands” of people listening, and she wants to make sure that she delivers a great product in the end.

We will be the first to admit here that there are a ton of different things to like about this storyline, but for us a part of the fun here is seeing how a lot of these characters embrace things that are brand-new to them in the time period … even if they are really familiar to us watching.

As for Elizabeth and Nathan…

You do not get a lot of them in this preview but at the same time, we do think there’s a sense here that some fun stuff is ahead.

