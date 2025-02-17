The White Lotus season 3: Natalie, Carl latest Survivor cameos

One of the more endearing trends that we have seen on The White Lotus over the years has been its ties to Survivor. Remember that show creator Mike White was a part of the David vs. Goliath season and ever since then, we have seen him cast some of his fellow former castaways in various reasons.

Back in season 1, for example, we had an appearance from Alec, who actually appeared in several episodes. Meanwhile, Angelina and Kara turned up at the start of season 2. During the premiere of season 3 in Thailand tonight, Natalie Cole and Carl Boudreaux continued the trend. The two managed to have a brief but fun appearance, which just shows that White’s affection for his past is still going strong.

The funny thing about White’s Survivor experience is that he almost won his season, and we wonder sometimes if he would have were it not for the fact that he was already thought of as successful.

Who do we want to see in season 4?

Well, we know that there is another chapter coming for the series and by virtue of that, can we throw Christian or Gabby out there? We honestly hope that this trend continues for at least a season or two. It may be inconsequential to a lot of people who are watching this show in a mainstream sense, but it is a nice little Easter egg and by virtue of that alone, it is certainly something that we appreciate.

As for whether or not we’ll see any more surprise appearances throughout the rest of the season, let’s just say this: It would totally floor us. It feels at this point like this is expected to be a once-a-season thing.

