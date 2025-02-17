Tracker season 2 spoilers: More Jensen Ackles ahead?

Is Tracker season 2 getting ready to bring back Jensen Ackles for more story as Russell? We don’t have to tell you the demand is there. It really just comes down to finding the right story in order to make that happen, and also making sure that the actor is actually available.

After all, remember that the Supernatural alum is a series regular on The Boys season 5, and he has his fair share of other projects beyond that! Just with that in mind, any chance you have to bring him on board should be considered a thrill.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking to TV Insider, Justin Hartley said that the show is currently writing with the intention of having both Ackles and Melissa Roxburgh back. He also indicated where things could be for Colton and Russell the next time they see each other:

I think at this point it’s trying to get up to speed and make sure that everyone’s up to speed, and that I have all the information that he has and that it jives. If he has some information about something and I have different information and different facts about the same exact subject, then it’s a meeting of the minds and going, okay, so what’s the truth here? What actually happened? Were we both being lied to, or was I being lied to? Were you in on the lie? What are you protecting me from? Because Colter’s not lying. The audience knows what Colter knows, but the question is, if the siblings know more than he does, why? What’s the point of protecting him? Why was he the one that — what are they protecting him from? And are they talking to each other or are we all just kind of in the dark here and Colter is the one that is pursuing this, and everyone else is like, well, just let it go. Who cares? It’s dangerous. It’s not worth it. Nothing can change the past, but that’s just not the way that Colter operates. So he’s sort of got different blood flowing through his veins, I think.

We do know that family secrets are a big theme coursing through Tracker, but the problem is getting everyone on the same page. Could we actually get Ackles and Roxburgh around at the same time? Consider that on our wishlist.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Tracker now, including what is ahead

What do you want to see Jensen Ackles back on Tracker season 2 soon?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and also come back here to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







