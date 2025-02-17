Tracker season 2 episode 10 spoilers: After Camille Picket’s ‘exit’

As we prepare to see Tracker season 2 episode 10, is it fair to argue that we could be entering a new phase of the show? In some ways, you can argue so after the closure that we got in episode 9.

First and foremost, here is your reminder that Camille Picket (Floriana Lima) has now taken off to Europe, feeling as though she has an opportunity to live her life again. It does not mean that she’s gone forever but in the meantime, Colter still has work to do. The premise of the show continues and of course, we wonder if the series is going to get a little bit more procedural in the immediate future.

For those unaware, the title for Tracker season 2 episode 10 is “Nightingale.” Meanwhile, the synopsis below works to better set the stage:

“Nightingale” – After Colter is hired to find a missing singer linked to a violent crime, he discovers his target is a stoic survivalist, not unlike himself, on the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, Feb. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Ultimately, our sentiment is that within the coming weeks, we are going to see a mixture of new and familiar faces, as well as some cases that cause Justin Hartley’s character to look inside himself a little bit more. After all, something that you really should want within a show like this are some stories that help you to better understand what makes the lead tick.

Will there be a season 3?

While nothing has been technically confirmed as of this writing, let’s just say that we are fairly confident that something more is going to be ordered. As a matter of fact, we’d be rather shocked in the event that it doesn’t.

