Rescue: HI-Surf season 1 episode 15 spoilers: Em’s mother!

Next week on Fox, you are going to have an opportunity to dive into Rescue: HI-Surf season 1 episode 15. Want to know what lies ahead?

Well, we don’t think it will be some sort of jaw-dropping shock to learn that over the course of “South Winds,” you are going to see another action-packed story. This time around, it is going to revolve around a pair of teenagers who acted super-reckless and, to the surprise of no one, find themselves in trouble as a result. Beyond that, though, this is a story that has somewhat of an emotional undertone. Em’s mother is going to be a big part of the story, and let’s just say that these two do not have the greatest relationship in the world.

If you want to learn more now all about what is ahead, go ahead and check out the full Rescue: HI-Surf season 1 episode 15 synopsis:

The team searches for two missing teenagers that ditched school and find themselves stranded in the middle of the ocean, after they realize they stole a cracked canoe. Meanwhile, Will does not get along with District 7’s new team member. Em receives a surprise visit from her estranged mother in the all-new “South Winds” episode of Rescue: Hi-Surf airing Monday, Feb 24 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RHS-115) (TV-14 D,L)

Obviously, this is one of those stories that offers us a chance to dig deeper into one of the main characters, and we cannot even begin to tell you how important that is! If this is one of those shows that is meant to be around for further seasons, we need to have as many chances as possible to get to know some of these people! (Right now there is no season 2 renewal at Fox, but we are trying to do our best to remain hopeful.)

