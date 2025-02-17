Fallout season 2: An epic Walton Goggins tease!

As many of you may be aware at this point, work is currently underway when it comes to Fallout season 2 over at Prime Video. Not only that, but there is so much to be excited about! We know already that Lucy may be following Hank off to New Vegas, which should lead to a treasure trove of Easter eggs for everyone who loves the video games.

Yet, even if you are not material with some of that material at all, let’s just say that there is still going to be a lot for you, as well! After all, we’ve got a pretty compelling tease from The Ghoul himself in Walton Goggins that should make you excited enough to drink a Nuka-Cola on the spot.

Speaking to Deadline amidst the season 2 premiere of The White Lotus tonight, here is some of what Walton had to say about where things currently stand:

“We’re in the middle of filming it right now, we’ve been at it since November, and I can tell you that I thought Season 1 was extraordinary, personally, I was very pleased with it … This blows it out of the water, what these writers have done and the artisans that have come together to tell this story. It’s really gonna be something. I can’t wait for people to see it. We’re working really hard to make that happen.”

We do tend to think personally that almost everything with season 2 is going to be bigger and more epic than what we had in season 1, and there is really one simple reason for it: Amazon knows just how enormously popular the show was! Sure, we thought that it had potential to be a smash hit, but for it to surpass expectations and even garner awards consideration? That is next level, and both it and The Last of Us are doing a great job of evolving the entire video-game adaptation medium.

