All American season 7 episode 4 spoilers: A look at ‘Face Off’

Next week on All American season 7 episode 4, you are going to have a chance to see a story titled “Face Off.” What lies ahead here?

Well, the top thing that we really should note here is that we are 95% convinced that every single episode titled something like this has to be good. If it is not, what in the world are we doing here? There should be a lot of drama, and also some major rivalries that end up turning up.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

Without further ado, go ahead and check out the full All American season 7 episode 4 synopsis below:

LOYALTIES AND LEGACIES – After Beverlyʼs humbling loss, KJ (Nathaniel McIntyre) is determined to turn things around by looking to Jordan Baker’s (Michael Evans Behling) old plays, but Cassius (Osy Ikhile) encourages him to forge his own legacy instead. Elsewhere, Layla (Greta Onieogou) refuses to work with pop star Elle Grant over controversial social media posts she made as a teen, while Coop (Bre-Z) advocates for second chances. When Khalil’s (Antonio J. Bell) gang-member father Marqui shows up unannounced at school, he pressures Khalil to ignore his new priorities, leaving him torn between two worlds. Later, Ava attempts to mediate the conflict between Cassius and KJ, and the Jordan Baker mystery continues to unfold. Angel Parker Nenninger guest stars. Kristen Windell directed the episode written by Christopher N. Corte. (#704).

Now, one thing that this season still does need to do is win over some skeptical viewers. We do think that on paper episode 4 has a lot of potential, but the ratings for this season are understandably down versus season 6. These sort of semi-reboots late into a show’s shelf life rarely generate a lot of positive momentum, so this is one of those instances where the producers may have to deliver something truly next-level or surprising to get people to check it out.

What are you the most eager to see at this point moving into All American season 7 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other big-time updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







