Is The Neighborhood, Poppa’s House new tonight on CBS, 2/17?

Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? Beyond just that, what can we say about its timeslot companion in Poppa’s House?

Given that it really was not that long ago that you saw these two shows come back from an extended break, we would not blame anyone out there for being hungry for some more news on what is to come. Unfortunately, though, this is where we have to say that you will be waiting for a while. Neither one of these shows is new tonight, and the plan is for both of them to return moving into Monday, February 24.

Do you want to get more details now about both episodes? Without further ado, go ahead and check out the synopses below…

The Neighborhood season 7 episode 12, “Welcome to Getting Lucky” – Calvin and Dave join Lamar (Kevin Pollack) on a road trip to the casino. Also, Tina and Gemma babysit Daphne while Marty desperately tries to spend time with Courtney alone, on the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Feb. 24 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Series star Tichina Arnold directs this episode.

Poppa’s House season 1 episode 12, “Slumber Party” – When Poppa dodges an invitation to a family slumber party, Junior attempts to change his mind by making him jealous of everyone attending, on the CBS Original series POPPA’S HOUSE, Monday, Feb. 24 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+* (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Charo guest stars as herself. Wendy Raquel Robinson returns as Catherine. Geoffrey Owens returns as J.J.

Now if there is one more thing that we can say about the future of both of these shows, it is this: We’d really like to have a chance to learn about renewals before too long! That is especially true for The Neighborhood, mostly because season 7 is when a lot of shows conclude and there is also another spin-off in the works.

