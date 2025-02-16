Euphoria season 3 spoilers: Sharon Stone in talks

Is Euphoria season 3 about to get a major dose of star power courtesy of Sharon Stone? Based on what we’re hearing now, it seems like that may end up being the case.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the iconic actress is currently in talks to join Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and the rest of the cast of the HBO hit; however, nothing has been confirmed. We do tend to think that discussions getting to the point where they are being reported is a hopeful sign; however, we’ve also read enough stories over the years to not view anything as an absolute certainty.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reviews!

Filming for Euphoria season 3 has already begun, and it comes on the heels of one of the longest delays imaginable. Just remember here that at this point last year, there were rumors that the show may never come back at all — it endured a lot of difficult schedules and also multiple industry strikes. Now, evidence points to it actually coming out in 2026. HBO will most likely strive to get it released sooner rather than later, knowing that viewers have been forced to endure a pretty long wait already. Yet, we don’t see them forsaking quality just for the sake of getting the product out there.

We do tend to think that some more casting intel could come out eventually for the upcoming season. Yet, at the same time, we’re not sure that HBO is going to feel the need to rush-announce anything here, either. This show does have a fairly secretive set, so that could be used to their advantage when the series does eventually return.

Related – Be sure to get some other discussion right now on Euphoria, including the other names who have already signed on

What are you the most interested in seeing now when it comes to Euphoria season 3?

Do you think that Sharon Stone would make a fantastic addition to the cast? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







