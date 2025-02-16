The Traitors US season 3 episode 9: Who could be murdered?

We know entering The Traitors US season 3 episode 9 later this week that Carolyn and Danielle are facing a huge decision. Are they going to recruit? Or, is there any hope at all that they are going to be on the same page?

We’ve already discussed at this point that Danielle wants Britney to join her as a Traitor, but given their closeness there’s a very-small chance that Carolyn allows this to happen. Meanwhile, Carolyn may want to bring in Gabby, which Danielle may not be okay with! The two women are cognizant that the guys believe there is at least one female Traitor, hence their current line of thinking. This is likely also the reason why if they do murder, it will probably be a man.

Without further ado now, let’s go ahead and get to the meat of the piece here — ranking the remaining guys, from least likely to most likely to be taken out.

4. Lord Ivar – Let’s be honest: Nobody is afraid of him. He is clearly not a Traitor and he brings nothing to the game. The only way he gets murdered is if someone feels like he does not deserve the money.

3. Tom Sandoval – There is a case to be made that you get Tom out because you don’t want him to win; meanwhile, he at least showed some aptitude in helping to get rid of Boston Rob. However, he doesn’t seem to be suspecting Danielle and Britney more than anyone else is.

2. Sam Asghari – At this point a week ago, we’d have lumped him in with Lord Ivar. However, he proved that he is observant as to what is happening, and he almost set a great trap for Carolyn at the last breakfast! If she’s fully aware of that, this could be the chance to take him out.

1. Dylan Efron – If this move is at this point just about getting rid of the best player, it’s Dylan. He is likable, competitive, and fairly astute. He also may know more than he’s letting on.

