Funny Woman season 2 episode 4 spoilers: The finale!

Next week on PBS, you are going to have a chance to dive into Funny Woman season 2 episode 4, and we just hope that you are ready for all sorts of drama. After all, we are gearing up for the finale already!

Now, we’re well-aware that for some out there, having a season of just four episodes would be stunning. Yet, at the same time there are a number of British dramas out there that tend to have shorter runs. This is not some super-shocking thing that we are looking at with our jaw on the ground. The important thing here is that the story takes however long that it takes and if it is only four episodes, then so be it.

To get a few more details now all about what is to come, go ahead and check out the full Funny Woman season 2 episode 4 synopsis in full:

Sophie barely has time to digest the truth about her parents before learning that Lynda Jay is looking into her past and preparing a damning exposé. To save her reputation, Sophie enlists Diane to write a piece on her, in Sophie’s own words. The feature is a success, inspiring support and admiration of her honesty. Emboldened, she exhibits newfound tenacity and stands her hard-earned ground.

Of course, it is our hope that Sophie does end the end in a positive place — that way, we can be content almost no matter what happens from here. Nothing regarding a season 3 has been confirmed as of right now and with that in mind, we do have to prepare ourselves for almost every single outcome under the sun.

