The Equalizer season 5 episode 9: SEAL Team alum to appear

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see The Equalizer season 5 episode 9 arrive on the air! There is so much to be excited about already, and that includes a memorable guest star from elsewhere within the Paramount universe.

If you have missed SEAL Team since the arrival of its series finale, here is where we can tell you that Neil Brown Jr. himself is going to be appearing over the course of “Stolen Angel” in seven days. While it remains to be seen his overall impact on this story, this could serve as a little bit of nostalgia. Also, if you’ve grown to love the Queen Latifah series over the years, there is going to be plenty of the stuff you love throughout here. That’s something that we are more than happy to give you some reassurance of right now!

Below, you can get the full The Equalizer season 5 episode 9 synopsis with some more news on what is to come:

“Stolen Angel” – McCall and the team search for a missing pregnant woman whose baby may be in danger. Meanwhile, Dante meets his brother James for the first time, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Feb. 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We recognize fully that there is not too much said here regarding any one storyline, but we’ve come to think that this is pretty common for this show. They keep their cards close to the vest, so why would we think that there would be something different now?

