The Bachelor star Chloie Costello reflects on Grant Ellis’ season

It can be hard to become a fan favorite after just three episodes of The Bachelor and yet, Chloie Costello found herself in that spot. Some of that is due to her sense of humor and genuine kindness that she had for the other contestants on Grant Ellis’ season. Another part of it is due to her being a refreshing change of pace from the average person who is cast on the show.

Would it have been great if Chloie lasted longer? Absolutely, but we tend to think that she will get an invite to Paradise — if she doesn’t, we’d be shocked! It will really be up to her if she wants to attend. (Remember that there is no season of The Bachelorette this year, so the opportunity for that is off the table.)

In a post on Instagram following her episode 3 elimination, the model had the following to say about her exit:

Thank you @bachelorabc for thinking outside of the socially acceptable standard of beauty. Thank you for the experience of a lifetime and bringing such lovely people into my life. I am completely floored and moved by all the love and support!!! Thank you thank you thank you!! What a beautiful surprise it has all been.

Did Grant make a mistake eliminating Chloie?

That’s a hard thing to know on the outside looking in, since it really comes down to Grant’s own preferences. If he knew she was not the one for him, maybe he saves her potential heartbreak by sending her home at this point. Yet, we as viewers know that we’re missing out, and we do wonder what could have been if so much of episode 3 hadn’t been sidetracked by some other women. Chloie did not have many opportunities to make an impression.

