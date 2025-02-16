Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: EP on new setting, major theme

Trying to figure out what the story is on Dexter: Resurrection is at this point no easy feat, and we expect that mystery will continue for months. The Michael C. Hall series is not slated to premiere on Showtime until this summer, and we tend to think that it is going to bring a unique style and flavor to the franchise.

Take, for starters, the fact that we are in New York City! Gone is the fictional community of Iron Lake from New Blood, and in its place is a sprawling metropolis, one where Dexter Morgan could theoretically disappear. Whether he is actually about to, though, remains to be seen.

Speaking to Variety following the Original Sin finale, showrunner Clyde Phillips noted that the New York setting has “an energy to it that is different, but has that vibrancy to it like Miami did.” As for the upcoming theme, all he would say is that “it keeps the theme of father and son alive in a big way.”

Is that idea alone going to be polarizing? Probably, especially given the fact that Harrison Morgan was polarizing in New Blood. We personally think that this has less to do with performance and more just to do with the fact that Dexter has always been the center of the universe. We tend to think that viewers are always going to clamor for so much more of him than almost anyone else. (Luckily, we do at least know that Dexter: Resurrection is going to be keeping the original charm of the show alive given that you are going to see Batista back in a particularly significant role.)

Hopefully, by the middle of the spring we will have more of a sense of what the sequel series is all about. For now, all we can say is that the show is actively in production.

