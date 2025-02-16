The Way Home season 3 episode 8 sneak peek: Colton’s pain

If there are two words that we’d use right now to describe The Way Home season 3 episode 8, it is simply this: Temporary heartbreak.

After all, we know that whatever pain Colton is feeling right now is largely short-lived. Because we know already how this story ends, it does take some of the drama by and large out of the equation. We know where this story is going, and it is really just a matter of how he gets there with Del after an amazing summer together.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a sneak peek from Friday’s The Way Home in which Colton is clearly broken up over Del’s exit. From there, he ends up feeling the insecurity that a farm boy like him may never end up with someone like her — even though we realize that this is not the case. Evelyn seems to be eager to help mend a broken heart and yet, we know where some of the motives there come from.

With Alice, we know that she is in a more precarious position than most. After all, she understands that this is a pretty delicate position in terms of everyone’s feelings, and that does leave her in a spot that is hard to navigate.

Now, remember this…

While everything is going on in the past on The Way Home this time around, remember that in the present Alice is still trying to find some answers when it comes to Casey. Are they really from the future? This is what the current evidence suggests, but we will have to wait and see if that ends up being the case here or not.

Related – Be sure to get some other news right now entering The Way Home, including more intel on what lies ahead

What do you think we are going to see on The Way Home season 3 episode 8 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







