The Way Home season 3 episode 8: What does Colton know?

When The Way Home season 3 episode 8 arrives on Hallmark Channel this coming Friday, a lot will need to be addressed.

Where will this episode, titled “Smoke on the Water,” even start? That’s a hard thing to even have an answer to at this point! For now, what we can say is that Alice in particular has a lot to grasp, whether it be the Casey – time traveler reveal or the possibility that Colton may actually know the truth about her.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the new The Way Home preview that puts at least the Colton question front and center at the end. You can imply based on this that he has already figured out the truth, but whether or not he really has still feels like a somewhat worthy subject for debate. After all, remember for a moment that this character may just be referring to the commonality that he and Alice have when it comes to music, or an understanding he may have about she is personality-wise. Could it always be more? Sure, mostly because of all the questions about whether or not anyone can actually go into the future. There are a lot of things complicated about that mythology.

As for Kat…

This promo does also indicate that she and Elliot are also going to be going through a lot, which makes some sense given that both of them have actually kissed other people in the not-so-recent past. What that means is that there is a lot that they will have to talk through, and there are some elements of this that are not altogether easy for them to handle.

Do we still think that their love can persevere? Sure, but it’s hard to imagine everything is going to be a-okay before episode 8 concludes.

What do you most want to see moving into The Way Home season 3 episode 8 when it airs?

